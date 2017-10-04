Homestead wins program’s 30th regional boys tennis title

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – After getting knocked out by Leo in regionals each of the last two seasons Homestead avenged their losses against the Lions on Wednesday night, as the 4th-ranked Spartans topped no. 6 Leo 4-1 to win the program’s 30th regional championship.

David Heiney won in 3 sets (6-3, 5-7, 6-3) at no. singles over Leo’s Eli Herran in a highly-contested match.

Leo’s Issac Steiner won in straight sets (6-1-, 6-3) at no. 2 singles, but that would be Leo’s only win of the night.

Homestead’s Daniel Gilbert won 6-0, 6-0 at no. 3 singles while Will Milne and Bryant Zitlaw won 6-1, 3-6, 6-3 at no. 1 doubles. Homestead’s Tim Steiner and Nicolas Graber won 6-1, 6-0 at no. 2 doubles.

Homestead advances to face Delta at semistate. That match will be played at 10 a.m. Saturday at Homestead’s Jim Clark Tennis Complex.