Gas leak forces evacuation of Aboite Elementary

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) Aboite Elementary School was evacuated Wednesday after a gas leak was discovered nearby.

Southwest Allen County Schools officials said a gas leak was reported near Aboite Elementary, 5004 Homestead Road. As a precaution, the district ordered staff and students to evacuate the building.

The body was moved to nearby Homestead High School, the district said. There, lunch was served to those yet to be fed.

The district said it was working with NIPSCO to resolve the concern. The district will determine later if “any alternative dismissal procedures for students” will be put into place.

