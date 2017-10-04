Eastbrook schools, Taylor Univ. cancel classes due to police search

GRANT COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – Eastbrook Community Schools and Taylor University are taking precautionary measures due to police activity in Upland in Grant County.

WTTV in Indianapolis reported police in Delaware County responded to a robbery at a gas station. The suspects involved apparently led police on a pursuit into Grant County.

The suspects ran from their vehicle somewhere near Taylor University early Wednesday morning.

Eastbrook Community Schools have closed school for the day. The district’s elementary school is located near where the suspects were last seen in Upland.

Taylor University issued a statement to students that the Upland campus is closed until noon. The university said it is monitoring the situation and will update students and staff as more information becomes available.

