Cleared by docs, Luck hits practice field

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) Andrew Luck returned to practice Wednesday after being cleared by team doctors.

Luck was limited in practice on Wednesday. He is scheduled to have rehab on Thursday and work out again Friday.

It’s been a long process.

Indy’s franchise quarterback had surgery in January to repair a partially torn labrum in his throwing shoulder. During the recovery, Luck missed all of the team’s offseason workouts, all of training camp, the entire preseason and the Colts’ first four regular-season games. He’s already been ruled out of Sunday’s game against San Francisco.

Chuck Pagano has not said when Luck might return to game action.

But Pagano said last week that Luck would probably start out working with the Colts’ scout team.

