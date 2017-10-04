City works to memorialize local gas pump innovator

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – At the turn of the century, as the automobile industry began its boom, Fort Wayne was home to the man who would be credited for inventing a machine that goes side by side with cars– the self measuring gas pump. Now, the city is making sure the work of Sylvanus Bowser and S.F. Bowser & Company is remembered for generations to come.

The City of Fort Wayne’s Office of Housing and Neighborhood Services will reveal drafts of designs for historical markers memorializing the area that once housed of the company’s headquarters at 1302 E. Creighton Ave. First, the public is invited to give their input on the markers’ design.

A public meeting is set for Wednesday Oct. 4 from 5:30 p.m.-6:30 p.m. at the Renaissance Pointe YMCA teen room, 2323 Bowser Ave.

Once they are completed, the markers will be placed in Bowser Park at Reed and Fisher streets.

After the company left their spot on Creighton Avenue, it was used for different purposes including the Fort Wayne Police Department headquarters. However, earlier this year the building was demolished by the city upon the owners request. Groups protested the demolition.

According to a press release, once the restoration of the property is completed, the McMillen Foundation, which owns the property, will donate it to the YMCA to use for outdoor recreation activities. This will allow a property that was vacant and obsolete to become an asset for the neighborhood.