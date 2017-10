FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – 1A no. 3 Canterbury scored three goals in the first eight minute as the Cavaliers knocked out South Adams 5-0 in the sectional semifinals at Hancock Field on Wednesday night.

Ben Kunce and Justin Baeten each had two goals for Canterbury while Carter Davis scored the other goal.

The Cavs advance to face Blackhawk Christian in the sectional title game on Saturday at 2 p.m. Blackhawk defeated Lakewood Park Christian 2-0 in the late game on Wednesday night.