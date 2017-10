FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Bishop Dwenger cliched the SAC volleyball title on Tuesday night thanks to a 3-0 (27-25, 25-21, 25-22) victory over rival Concordia.

Dwenger improves to 28-1 and finishes 7-0 in the SAC. The Saints are riding an 18-game winning streak.

Anna Burkhardt led the Saints with 12 kills against the Cadets.