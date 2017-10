ALBION, Ind. (WANE) – It’s a win that Central Noble will be talking about for years to come.

After scoring with less than a minute to play, the Cougars upset Class 1A No. 4 Churubusco on Friday night, 19-17. We’re proud to honor Central Noble football as the Optimum Performance Sports Team of the Week.

The Cougars are now 6-1 on the year – including six straight wins after a loss to open the season. They face Eastside on Friday.