NEWARK, Del. (AP) — Former Vice President Joe Biden and Ohio Gov. John Kasich will conduct a moderated discussion on bridging political and partisan divides.

The discussion, part of University of Delaware’s National Agenda Series, will take place Oct. 17 at the school in Newark.

Biden is a Democrat while Kasich is a Republican.

