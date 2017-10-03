Ohio chosen to test child welfare workforce strategies

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) An Ohio state agency is one of a group of government groups chosen to participate in a test of strategies to reduce turnover among child welfare caseworkers.

The Quality Improvement Center for Workforce Development, a federally funded organization, will work with Ohio along with state agencies in Wisconsin, Louisiana, Nebraska, Oklahoma, Virginia and Washington, as well as the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians. States were chosen through a competitive national process that began in January 2017.

The organization studied the annual turnover rate of state agencies, and those who left altogether and who found another job in the agency.

