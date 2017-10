N. MANCHESTER, Ind. (WANE) – Several fire departments are responding to a fire at Hi-Grade Egg Producers & Processors at 5780 E 1100 N. Manchester. One witness reported seeing “at least five tanker trucks” to supply water. The fire is reportedly in a poultry barn just south of 114.

