FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – 3A no. 2 Bishop Dwenger continues to stay hot on the volleyball court as the Saints knocked off defending 1A state champ Blackhawk Christian 3-1 (17-25, 25-14, 25-10, 25-13) on Monday night for Dwenger’s 16th consecutive win.

Dwenger improves to 27-1 overall while Blackhawk falls to 21-7.

Anna Burkhardt had 13 kills to lead Dwenger while Maddie Ellis added 10.

The Saints now host Concordia on Tuesday night. A win by the Saints and they would clinch the SAC title.