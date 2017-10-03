Concordia singer advances on ‘The Voice’

LOS ANGELES (WANE) Concordia Lutheran High School student Addison Agen is on Team Miley.

Agen, a member of Concordia’s drama program, made it through the first round of blind auditions on the hit TV show, “The Voice,” and secured a spot on Miley Cyrus’ team. Agen performed a soulful rendition “Jolene” on Monday night’s show.

Judges Adam Levine and Cyrus both turned their chairs to persuade the 16-year-old Agen aboard their teams. Judge Jennifer Hudson said, “I was just a pleasure listening to you sing. Your voice is so beautiful. You’re amazing.”

Adam Levine told Agen, “Addison, you’re one of my favorite singers.” He continued, “To see this adorable 16-year-old girl singing like a grown woman who has been through some crap… We turned around so we got to see the way she performed, and you are so just full of life and power and emotion. I’m a humongous fan of yours.

“You’re the most talented person your age maybe we’ve had here maybe since Danielle Bradbury on this show. Beyond that, you’d be one of the most talented people we’ve had at any age.”

Cyrus, though, told Agen she had a similar experience singing about heartbreak as a 16-year-old and learned to master a scratchy voice.

“I have to go with Miley,” Agen told the judges.

Concordia announced last month that Agen had auditioned for “The Voice” in Chicago earlier this year. A Concordia spokeswoman was only able to say Agen auditioned.

As a member of Concordia’s drama program, Agen starred in productions such as “Sorry Wrong Number,” “The Best Christmas Pageant Ever,” “Hello, My Baby,” and “Broadway: Bold and Beautiful.”

She is currently back in school with her regular schedule.