Carroll knocks off Northrop in sudden death penalty kicks

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – There wasn’t any scoring in regulation – or overtime, for that matter – but there was plenty of excitement as Carroll eliminated Northrop from the 3A girls soccer sectional hosted by the Chargers by beating the Bruins in sudden death penalty kicks.

Carroll goalie Olivia Sloffer and Northrop keeper Eindra Maung stole the show before the contest went to PKs.

Carroll and Northrop both converted four of their first five penalty kicks to send the match to sudden death PKs.

Carroll’s fourth sudden death kicker – Grace Messmann – would convert her kick but Sloffer stopped Northrop’s attempt, clinching the win.

Carroll advances to face Snider on Thursday night. That game follows the East Noble/North Side match at 5 p.m.