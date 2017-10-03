Body pulled from St. Mary’s River

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Authorities have confirmed that a body was pulled from the St. Marys River near the Hale Avenue bridge Tuesday evening.

Fort Wayne Police say just before 7 p.m. passersby spotted the body floating in the water and called 911.

When first responders arrived they located the body and called in the Fort Wayne Fire Department and Water Rescue Team to help.

John Chambers of the Fort Wayne Police Department was on scene and told NewsChannel 15 that police do not yet know if the body is male or female.

“At this time we don’t have any information as far as the identity or how long the individual may or may not have been in the water,” Chambers said. “Right now at this time the exact cause and manner of death will be determined, as well as the identity, by the Allen County Coroner’s Office.”

This is a developing story. Check back for the latest details.