10/3 Indiana A.P. Prep Football Poll

The Associated Press Top 10 Indiana high school football poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through games of Tuesday, October 03, 2017, rating points and previous rankings:

Class 6A

Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs

1. Indpls Ben Davis (20) 7-0 400 1

2. Ft. Wayne Snider – 7-0 360 2

3. Lawrence Central – 6-1 310 3

4. Warren Central – 4-3 224 5

5. Penn – 6-1 156 8

6. Valparaiso – 6-1 148 7

7. Lafayette Jeff – 7-0 144 9

8. Carmel – 4-3 140 4

9. Avon – 5-2 84 10

10. Homestead – 6-1 66 NR

(tie) Center Grove – 3-4 66 6

Others receiving votes: Franklin Central 38. Columbus North 26. Indpls N. Central 20. Indpls Pike 14. Brownsburg 4.

Class 5A

Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs

1. Indpls Roncalli (14) 7-0 386 1

2. New Palestine (3) 7-0 358 2

3. Concord (1) 7-0 302 3

4. Columbus East – 6-1 280 4

5. Indpls Cathedral (2) 3-4 228 6

6. Decatur Central – 6-1 222 5

7. Michigan City – 5-2 162 8

8. Zionsville – 4-3 64 7

9. Floyd Central – 5-2 52 NR

10. McCutcheon – 4-3 46 NR

Others receiving votes: Castle 30. Bedford N. Lawrence 22. LaPorte 18. Plainfield 12. Lafayette Harrison 10. Bloomington South 6. Kokomo 2.

Class 4A

Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs

1. Lowell (19) 7-0 394 1

2. New Haven – 7-0 320 2

3. Ev. Central – 6-1 294 3

4. Ev. Reitz (1) 6-1 286 4

5. Northridge – 7-0 256 5

6. Angola – 7-0 168 6

7. NorthWood – 5-2 140 7

8. E. Central – 5-2 116 8

9. Ft. Wayne Dwenger – 5-2 72 10

10. New Prairie – 6-1 56 NR

Others receiving votes: Lebanon 30. Hobart 22. Marion 16. Griffith 14. Jasper 10. Silver Creek 6.

Class 3A

Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs

1. Gibson Southern (15) 7-0 378 1

2. W. Lafayette (3) 6-1 352 2

3. Danville (2) 7-0 310 4

4. Ev. Memorial – 6-1 212 3

5. Lawrenceburg – 6-1 192 7

6. Indpls Ritter – 6-1 190 6

7. Indpls Chatard – 3-4 172 5

8. N. Harrison – 7-0 162 9

9. Brownstown – 6-1 78 10

10. Ft. Wayne Concordia – 4-3 62 NR

Others receiving votes: Vincennes 30. Guerin Catholic 20. Indpls Brebeuf 16. Ft. Wayne Luers 10. Andrean 8. Knox 8.

Class 2A

Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs

1. Eastbrook (16) 7-0 374 1

2. Tipton (4) 7-0 324 3

3. Indpls Scecina – 6-1 286 5

4. Southridge – 6-1 264 4

5. Woodlan – 7-0 252 2

6. Ev. Mater Dei – 5-2 226 6

7. Western Boone – 6-1 202 7

8. Rensselaer – 6-1 112 9

9. Linton – 5-2 74 10

10. Triton Central – 5-2 40 8

Others receiving votes: Milan 38. Mitchell 2. Providence 2. Shenandoah 2. Bremen 2.

Class 1A

Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs

1. Pioneer (19) 7-0 398 1

2. Monroe Central (1) 7-0 336 3

3. Eastern Greene – 7-0 264 5

4. Indpls Lutheran – 5-2 234 7

5. Fountain Central – 6-1 192 2

6. Carroll (Flora) – 6-1 176 8

7. Churubusco – 6-1 166 4

8. N. Central (Farmersburg) – 7-0 158 9

9. Sheridan – 5-2 94 6

10. Eastside – 5-2 46 10

Others receiving votes: Hagerstown 28. S. Adams 26. Southwood 26. Lafayette Catholic 16. Attica 12. N. Vermillion 12. Northfield 10. Adams Central 4. N. Miami 2.