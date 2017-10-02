Tire Amnesty Day set for Saturday

FORT WAYNE, Ind. — The Allen County Solid Waste Management District’s annual Tire Amnesty Day will take place on Saturday, October 7 from 9 a.m. to noon at the Citilink building at 801 Leesburg Road in Fort Wayne. This event is only open to Allen County residents.

Car, truck and bike tires are accepted with a limit of 12 tires per resident. All tires must be de-rimmed and dry with no debris. Tractor or semi tires over 53 inches and tires from businesses are not accepted.

Fees:

First 4 tires – $1

Tires 5-8 – $2 per tire

Tires 9-12 – $10 per tire

Participants may print off and fill out the registration form ahead of time at www.acwastewatcher.org. Forms will also be available on-site at the event.

Tires collected at Tire Amnesty Day will be recycled into usable products such as garden hoses, rubberized asphalt and playground cover. In 2016, more than 1,600 tires were successfully collected during this one day event.

Neighborhood associations must register prior to the event. For additional information, please contact the District at 449.7878 or visit www.acwastewatcher.org.



SOURCE: Allen County Solid Waste Management District