Report: Man forgets where he parked truck, admits to driving drunk

LAGRANGE, Ind. (WANE) A Shipshewana man who police said walked into a sheriff’s department headquarters and said he’d lost his truck, was arrested for driving drunk.

According to a LaGrange County Sheriff’s Department report, 27-year-old Forrest K. Reade of Shipshewana showed up in the lobby of the sheriff’s department just after 2:15 a.m. Sunday morning, disoriented and intoxicated. Reade told police that he’d driven drunk earlier that morning and he forgot where he parked his truck, and asked a deputy for a ride home, the report detailed.

Officers found Reade’s blue 2016 Dodge Ram 1500 truck parked in the Maple Ridge Mobile Home Park, less than a half-mile away from the sheriff’s department. The truck was running and in gear, the report said.

Reade was arrested and charged with operating while intoxicated. A breath test showed he had a blood alcohol content of 0.086 percent.