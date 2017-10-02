Remains uncovered west of downtown

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) Remains were found on a property just west of downtown Fort Wayne on Monday.

Around 2:30 p.m., officials were called to a property in the 1400 block of West Washington Boulevard, part of the Swinney Homestead near the Swinney Park tennis courts and the historic Bishop Noll mansion. There, a crew that was performing utility work came across remains.

Police on the scene told NewsChannel 15 that a pathologist and an anthropologist were called out to determine if the remains were human or animal. An officer said later, though, that the bones are “suspected to be human.”

Police said the case was not criminal in nature. The Indiana Department of Natural Resources took over the investigation.