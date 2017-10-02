Red Cross visits US citizen accused of fighting with IS

WASHINGTON (AP) — The International Committee of the Red Cross says it has visited with an American citizen the Pentagon has accused of fighting with the Islamic State in Syria.

U.S. officials say the unidentified American was picked up on Syria’s battlefield earlier this month and is being held by U.S. forces in Iraq. He surrendered to U.S.-backed Syrian Democratic Forces around Sept. 12, and is being detained as an unlawful enemy combatant.

Red Cross spokesman Marc Kilstein confirmed on Monday that the group visited with the American in the past few days. But the Red Cross would not identify him, comment on his location or the conditions of his detention.

It’s unclear what the U.S. government will do with him. In recent years, terror suspects have been tried in U.S. civilian courts.

