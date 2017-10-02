Police find marijuana, crystal meth in stop; woman arrested

BUTLER, Ind. (WANE) An Auburn woman was arrested on drug charges early Sunday after police said they found marijuana, crystal meth, cash and other items in a sedan she was driving.

just after midnight Sunday morning, Butler Police pulled over a white 2014 Toyota Corolla along West Main Street for driving without its lights on. During the traffic stop, Butler Police Officer Jacob Smith “developed reasonable suspicion” for a search of the vehicle, and called in a K9, according to a news release.

The K9 alerted officers to the possible presence of drugs in the Toyota, the release said.

During a search of a car, police found a gallon-size plastic bag that was 2/3 full of marijuana, along with various items of paraphernalia including a scale, numerous small baggies and $2,140 in cash, the report said.

The driver – 24-year-old Tiffany L. Fugate of Auburn – was taken to the DeKalb COunty Jail. There, she gave a jailer another bag of marijuana and a small bag of crystal methamphetamine, the report said.

Fugate was arrested on charges of Dealing in Methamphetamine, Possession of Methamphetamine, Dealing in Marijuana, Possession of Marijuana and Possession of Marijuana.

“This was a textbook perfect example of why we do traffic stops,” said Butler Police Chief James Nichols. “I’m very proud of Officer Smith for getting these dangerous drugs off of our streets, and making it clear to those involved in the drug trade that we remain extremely vigilant in combating drugs in our community.”