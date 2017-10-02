Police: Drunk driver arrested in crash with buggy

LAGRANGE COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) A Shipshewana man was arrested after police said he was drunk when he rear-ended a buggy on a LaGrange County roadway Saturday evening.

Police and medics were called around 6:40 p.m. Saturday to North C.R. 1000 West near Shipshewana on a report of a crash that involved a car and buggy. According to a LaGrange County Sheriff’s Department report, 21-year-old Kevin Eugene Miller was headed northbound in a gray Chevrolet Avalanche when he rear-ended a northbound buggy.

No injuries were reported in the crash.

Investigators learned, though, that Miller was reportedly under the influence of alcohol at the time. Police said he had a blood alcohol content of 0.12 percent, according to the report.

Miller was arrested on a charge of operating a vehicle while intoxicated-dangerous driving.