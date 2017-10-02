Mastodons hit practice floor hoping for improvement

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The 2017-18 season got underway for the Fort Wayne women’s basketball team as the squad held its first practice at the Gates Center in coach Niecee Nelson’s second season.

Last season the Mastodons went 5-24 last season and 2-14 in conference.

Leading scorer and rebounder De’Jour Young returns. The Concordia grad averaged 12.2 points and 5.4 rebounds last year as a sophomore.

Second-leading scorer Rachel Rinehart (8.6 points a game) has graduated, third-leading scorer Zaria Atkins (8.2 points per game) is no longer with the team, while fourth-leading scorer Selena Lozada (6.9 points per game) has also graduated.

The Dons open the season November 10 at Illinois.