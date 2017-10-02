Lutheran Hospital names new CEO

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) A new CEO has been named for Lutheran Hospital.

Paula Autry was named the hospital top executive on Monday. She comes to Lutheran after serving as CEO of Detroit Medical Center’s 400-bed Sinai-Grace Hospital.

“After taking part in multiple interviews with Paula, what continues to stand out to me is her desire to break the mold when it comes to assessing all challenges, big and small,” said nephrologist John Ducker, Lutheran’s medical staff president. “That ability to inspire others to find new solutions is going to resonate with this community.”

Autry was named one of the Top 25 Minority Executives in Healthcare in 2010 by Modern Healthcare. She also held leadership positions at hospitals in Mobile, Alabama, Chattanooga, Tennessee, Richmond, Virginia, and Columbus, Ohio.

Autry served on the board of governors of the American College of Healthcare Executives, and was a member of the American Hospital Association policy board and the Michigan Opera Theatre board.

“I believe it is an exciting time to be a part of Fort Wayne as it continues to develop and become a more progressive community while maintaining its reputation as a great place for families,” she Autry. “Lutheran has a long legacy of providing excellent care with a commitment to the region. I am excited to be a part of Lutheran’s continued growth and its focus on service and quality.”

Autry joins a Lutheran Health Network system recovering from a tumultuous summer. Former Lutheran Hospital CEO Brian Bauer was removed in mid-June in the wake of a contentious buyout attempt by a local physicians group that was rejected by Lutheran’s parent company, Community Health Systems. In the weeks since, numerous hospital administrators were either fired or resigned, several high-profile board members resigned and CHS reported a second quarter loss of $137 million.

The network announced last month plans to replace St. Joseph Hospital with a new downtown hospital. That potential development was questioned by numerous sources, however, who told NewsChannel 15 that a large hospital group in Indiana could instead build a facility here or rather buy Lutheran Health Network from Community Health Systems, which is expected to file bankruptcy within a year.

Lutheran Health Network CEO Mike Poore had served as Lutheran Hospital’s interim CEO since Bauer’s departure.