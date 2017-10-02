Local officials, residents react to mass shooting in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS, Ind. (WANE) – A man from Decatur was vacation in Las Vegas when a gunman opened fire into a concert crowd. Brandon Hirn said he was gambling at a casino on the strip and described the whole ordeal as pure chaos.

At least 58 people are dead and 500 wounded in the deadliest mass shooting in U.S. history. According to police, a man opened fire from the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay Hotel and Casino in Las Vegas. The gunman has been identified as Stephen Paddock. He killed himself in his hotel room.

Hirn said he traveled to Las Vegas with family and friends to celebrate his brother’s birthday. They were gambling at the Cromwell Casino when the SWAT team arrived. Hirn says all the buildings on the strip were place on lock down and it remained that way for about four hours. For almost the entire time Hirn said they had no idea what was really going on.

“There were quite a few people running around there were police and ambulances everywhere,” said Hirn. “We were under the understanding that we could have been under fire at anytime.”

Hirn said he is grateful that he and his family was unharmed but his heart goes out to all of those who were impacted.

“It’s very surreal, like I said we come out here to kind of get away fro a while and something like this happens. It’s such a tragedy.”

The mass shooting sparking concern about large events here in northeast Indiana. Fort Wayne hosts dozens of festivals throughout the year bringing thousands of people to the Summit City.

Jack Hammer is the Executive Director of the Three Rivers Festival. He said this will certainly change the way Homeland Security looks at preparing for an active shooter. Hammer said it is too soon to tell what security measures will change.

Hammer said the biggest point Homeland Security stresses is “if you see something suspicious, say something.” However, in this case the event planners never had that opportunity.

“There’s already so much time put in way beyond what you think,” he said. “I think that now there are some new lessons that might be learned and most definitely some new places to take a look at.”

Local leaders are sending their condolences. Representative Jim Banks tweeted:

Amanda and I are praying for a quick recovery for the injured and peace for the families of the victims.

Senator Joe Donnelly released this statement:

The shooting is heart breaking and horrifying. Praying for all those who lost their lives and who were injured, along with their families.

Also, the Fort Wayne Komets tweeted this statement out:

Heartbreaking. Our sincere thoughts and prayers go out to the victims, families and all of Las Vegas during this senseless tragedy.