FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The voice of Komets hockey was memorialized on Monday afternoon as the circle drive in front of War Memorial Coliseum was officially dedicated as “Bob Chase Way.”

Members of Chase’s family, including his wife, Murph, were on hand for the unveiling of signs.

Bob Chase spent his 63-year broadcasting career calling Fort Wayne Komets games on WOWO radio in Fort Wayne.

He passed away last Thanksgiving at the age of 91.