FWPD adds 7 lateral officers

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) The Fort Wayne Police Department has added seven new officers to its force.

The new officers transferred to the department from other agencies and are considered lateral officers. Five came from Indiana departments and two others transferred from Fayetteville, North Carolina, and Dekalb County, Georgia, respectively, the department said.

The Fort Wayne Police Department will lean on the new officers’ experience, Chief Steve Reed said.

“I appreciate and know firsthand the advantages and effectiveness of having these experienced officers soon patrolling our streets” said Reed.

The new officers – six males and one female – will undergo abbreviated training at the Public Safety Academy, the department said.

“Public safety is a top priority in the City of Fort Wayne as we strive to be the best and safest community possible,” said Mayor Tom Henry. “We’re encouraged to have several lateral officers committed to being part of the Fort Wayne Police Department. Their expertise and professionalism will assist in the tremendous work that our current officers perform each day to serve and protect all of us.”