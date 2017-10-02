FW business woman disagrees with White House’s Cuba travel warnings

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Mysterious sicknesses have been overtaking American diplomats in Cuba. Now that the government is telling Americans not to travel to the island nation, one local woman who often travels to Cuba is calling this recommendation extreme.

U.S. Officials are ordering more than half of their diplomats to come back home after many of them were hit with hearing loss, dizziness, headaches and fatigue.

“Some very bad things happened in Cuba,” President Donald Trump Said. “Very bad things.”

His administration’s is warning Americans to stay away from Cuba after what they’re calling an episode of health “attacks” on Americans at Cuban hotels.

Here in Fort Wayne, the president of Fort Wayne business Cuba Scuba wants more details on what’s going on before making any judgement on the Cubans. Amy Warren says people should take this advice with a grain of salt.

Cuba Scuba regularly travels to the island nation to help conserve the nation’s natural environments.

“I think everyone should care to get the real story and I think there is much more here than a blanketed statement of better not travel to Cuba,” she said. “You need to do your own personal investigation and have your own personal experiences to know the real side of things.”

Warren just got back from the country on Sunday. She’s planning 18 more group trips in the next year, and wants the community to stay open minded about this situation.

“I want them to know that there are Cuban people out there that are awesome and the Cuban people are the ones that get the raw deal here,” she explained. “The politics that flow back and forth and all of this, the people that get affected are the Cuban people and those are my friends, my family, and our travelers that go, they’re their friends.”

Warren is fine with the government informing the public about the more than 21 diplomats and family members affected. She just doesn’t agree with warning all travelers not to go Cuba.

“My first reaction was disappointment and this is classic ebb and flow of politics,” she said. “These are isolated incidents. Unless you’re an embassy worker, it just doesn’t affect the average American. I think it’s really disappointing.”

The White House has not straight out blamed Cuba for the attacks, but say they’re doing all they can to minimize the risk of Americans in Cuba without harming diplomatic relations.