Fire in downtown apartment building damages top floor unit

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A fire started in a kitchen in a top-floor apartment at Three Rivers Luxury Apartments, a downtown complex which holds several hundred apartment units.

Firefighters said three people were checked by medics on the scene.

The fire started shortly after 7 p.m. Monday. Firefighters said it was contained to one apartment on the 14th floor.

Firefighters said that floor was filled with smoke, and residents several floors down tell NewsChannel 15 smoke reached their hallways. Some residents said fire alarms never activated on their floor.

There were no mandatory evacuations.

Firefighters said three people were medically evaluated by Three Rivers Ambulance Authority on scene, and have non-life threatening injures.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.