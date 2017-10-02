Carroll, DeKalb, Blackhawk win on opening night of boys sectional soccer

KENDALLVILLE, Ind. (WANE) – The first night of the IHSAA boys soccer tournament saw plenty of goals on Monday as Carroll, DeKalb, and Blackhawk Christian all advanced.

At the 3A sectional hosted by East Noble Carroll’s Zach Kinder, Peyton Fosnough, and Daniel Frank all found the net while Colin Coplen made nine save for the shutout.

Carroll advances to face DeKalb on Wednesday, as DeKalb blanked Snider 4-0 in Monday’s nightcap.

In 1A action hosted by Canterbury it was Blackhawk Christian over Wabash 5-0. The Braves move on to face Lakewood Park in the late game on Wednesday following the South Adams vs. Canterbury match.

BOYS HIGH SCHOOL SOCCER SECTIONALS

3A AT EAST NOBLE

3A: CARROLL 3 BISHOP DWENGER 0 (F)

3A: SNIDER 0 DEKALB 4 (F)

3A AT WARSAW

3A: WARSAW 3 SOUTH SIDE 1 (F)

3A: HUNTINGTON NORTH 2 WAYNE 1 (F)

2A AT WAWASEE

2A: NORTHWOOD 4 WEST NOBLE 3 (F)

2A: LAKELAND 0 WAWASEE 3 (F)

2A AT BELLMONT

2A: HERITAGE 3 BISHOP LUERS 2 (F)

2A AT MACONAQUAH

2A: PERU 0 CONCORDIA 8 (F)

2A: MACONAQUAH 0 MANCHESTER 7 (F)

1A AT WESTVIEW

1A: EASTSIDE 0 PRAIRIE HEIGHTS 1 (F-SO)

1A AT CANTERBURY

1A: WABASH 0 BLACKHAWK CHRISTIAN 5 (F)