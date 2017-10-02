1 killed in Huntertown crash

HUNTERTOWN, Ind. (WANE) One person was killed in a morning crash in northern Allen County.

Police and medics were called just before 10 a.m. Monday to the intersection of S.R. 3 and West Cedar Canyons Road on a report of a crash there. Dispatchers told NewsChannel 15 that at least two vehicles were involved.

Allen County Sheriff’s Department spokesman Steve Stone said a box truck that was headed south on S.R. 3 ran the red light at West Cedar Canyons Road and struck an off-road utility vehicle that was headed across the highway.

The operator the vehicle was killed, Stone said. The driver of the box truck was not hurt.

It’s not clear if the driver of the box truck was cited for running the red light.

No other information was available.