Zesto closes shop for the season

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Sunday was your last chance to savor the sweet flavors of Zesto Ice Cream. The Fort Wayne staple closed shop for the season.

The first Zesto, downtown on Broadway, has been opened for 68 years now.

“As kids in the neighborhood, we got down here as often as we could,” said lifelong fan Susan Rousseau. “So it’s one of the few traditions in Fort Wayne that’s still alive. The stuff is good. It’s better than some of the others and just the nostalgia of my history. I was here when I was like that and now there’s the new generation.”

Zesto’s staff says they’re proud of the atmosphere they create, one that’s neighborhood friendly and ripe with positive vibes. They already can’t wait until next season.

“We make people so happy,” said 4th season worker Anne Van Dyke. “They crave us. So when they come in and get it, it’s all happiness all the time.”

Zesto will open for it’s 69th season in March.