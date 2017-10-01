Snider faces Homestead as IHSAA releases full football tournament schedule

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Snider and Homestead knew they’d meet again in sectionals. It will be the sectional semi-finals.

The IHSAA revealed the high school football sectional matchups Sunday morning.

The postseason begins on October 20 and sectional finals take place on November 3. Regionals follow the week after and semi-state games are on November 17. State championship games will be held at Lucas Oil Stadium down in Indianapolis with 5A, 3A, A on November 24 and 6A, 4A, 2A the following day.

Class 6A

Sectional 3

-Northrop vs Carroll (Oct. 27)

-Homestead at Snider (Oct. 27)

Sectional 10

-Elkhart Memorial at North Side (First Round on Oct. 20)

-Winner faces Concord (Oct. 27)

-Goshen at Eklhart Central (Oct. 27)

Sectional 11

-Harrison West at Kokomo (Oct. 27)

-McCutcheon at Huntington North (Oct. 27)

Sectional 19

-Wawasee at Angola (Oct. 20)

-DeKalb at NorthWood (Oct. 20)

-Northridge at Culver Academies (Oct. 20)

-East Noble at Plymouth (Oct. 20)

Sectional 20

-Logansport at Jay County (Oct. 20)

-Columbia City at Wayne (Oct. 20)

-Leo at New Haven (Oct. 20)

-South Side at Bishop Dwenger (Oct. 20)

Sectional 27

-Mishawaka Marian at Glenn (Oct. 20)

-Knox at Fairfield (Oct. 20)

-Tippecanoe Valley at Peru (Oct. 20)

-Jimtown at Maconoquah (Oct. 20)

Sectional 28

-Heritage at Lakeland (Oct. 20)

-Garrett at Concordia Lutheran (Oct. 20)

-Bellmont at Norwell (Oct. 20)

-Bishop Luers at West Noble (Oct. 20)

Sectional 34

-Whitko at Central Noble (Oct. 20)

-Bremen at Bluffton (Oct. 20)

-Manchester at Wabash (Oct. 20)

-Woodlan at Prairie Heights (Oct. 20)

Sectional 37

-Heritage Christian at Milan (Oct. 20)

-Triton Central at Knightstown (Oct. 20)

-Eastern Hancock at Centerville (Oct. 20)

-Indianapolis Scecina at Union County (Oct. 20)

Sectional 43

-South Adams at Adams Central (Oct. 20)

-Northfield at Churubusco (Oct. 20)

-Southern Wells at Eastside (Oct. 20)

-Fremont at Southwood (Oct. 20)

FULL SCHEDULE: HS Football Sectional Pairings 2017