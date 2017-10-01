Burst water pipe closes Calhoun St. downtown

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Crews are working to fix a water main break that happened Sunday morning in downtown Fort Wayne.

According to Fort Wayne ‎Superintendent of Water Maintenance Kurt Roberts, a water main break happened in the 800 block of Calhoun Street around 8 a.m. The break happened in a 12-inch pipe, but it’s unclear what caused the rupture.

Roberts said most of the block is not getting water service.

Roberts said repairs should be done by mid-afternoon, unless they encounter other issues. Crews are currently working on scene but a high voltage power vault is in the way of their progress.

Calhoun Street is closed between Berry and Wayne Streets until the water pipe is fixed.