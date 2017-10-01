Overnight crash kills 2, injures several others

LEO, Ind. (WANE) – Two people were killed and several others were hurt early Sunday morning after a van they were riding in crashed.

Emergency crews responded to the 14000 block of State Road 1 near Amstutz Road in Leo just after 2 a.m.

According to Capt. Steve Stone with the Allen County Sheriff’s Department, a passenger van with 14 people inside went off the road and hit a tree. Several juveniles were on board.

It’s not clear what caused the driver to crash the van, but police said alcohol did not appear to be a factor.

Police said two male passengers died in the crash. At least eight other people were hurt, including one person who was flown to a hospital via air ambulance. Their conditions are unknown at this time.

The crash is under investigation.