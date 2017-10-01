Out of the Darkness Walk raises money, awareness

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The annual “Out of the Darkness Walk” at Headwaters Park brought hundreds of people together to support and raise awareness of suicide prevention.

The event included a walk, silent auction, animals, and a few Star Wars characters.

The goal of the event is to raise money for new research, help and create education programs, advocate for public policy, and help support survivors of suicide loss.

The money supports the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention who has set a goal of reducing the suicide rate by 20 percent by 2025.