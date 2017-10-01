Morning fire destroys home, damages neighboring homes

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Fire crews battled a large house fire for several hours early Sunday morning.

Crews were called to the 2400 block of Smith Street around 3:30 a.m. where a house had caught fire.

Firefighters were still trying to put out flames around 4:30 a.m. when Overnight Reporter Michael Kuhn got there.

The fire department used a ladder truck to get above the fire and spray water down onto the two-story home.

The home where the fire started was destroyed. The houses on either side of the home also sustained significant damage.

Fire officials said the families were able to evacuate before crews arrived and nobody was hurt.

The fire is under investigation.