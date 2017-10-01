‘Go pink’ with FWPD for breast cancer awareness month

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – October 1st marks the beginning of Breast Cancer Awareness Month. Businesses around the city and individuals will be making an effort to raise money and support. One group doing just that is the Fort Wayne Police Department.

They’re turning their badges pink and selling window clings with the design. Officer Jim Seay and Stacey Stumpf from Cancer Services of Northeast Indiana joined First News to talk about their efforts to raise awareness for breast cancer.

The Pink Badge decals will available at Fort Wayne area Lassus Handy Dandy locations, Preferred Automotive Group, Fire/Police City/County Federal Credit Union and Lutheran Hospital Gift Shops. Be sure to get one while they last.