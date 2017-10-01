DNR: Deer hunter falls from tree stand in LaGrange County

STEUBEN COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – Indiana Conservation Officers said an Albion man fell 16 feet from a tree stand Sunday morning.

The incident happened around 7 a.m. in the Pigeon River Fish and Wildlife Area a few miles east of Mongo.

DNR Spokesman James Price said two nearby archery hunters heard someone yell for help and followed the voice. The hunters found 33-year-old Brent Chester on the ground injured. Price said Chester was at the bottom of a tree underneath the area where his tree stand was located.

The deer archery season opened Sunday in Indiana.

Price said the hunters called 911 and emergency personnel responded to the area. Chester was taken by air ambulance to a Fort Wayne hospital with internal injuries.

Price said Chester was not wearing a safety harness while in his tree stand.