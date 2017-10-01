Cinema Center creating eclectic, couch-filled screening room

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – If you’re into independent, foreign or documentary films, then you may already be a fan of the Cinema Center. They’re about to shake things up with a new screening room.

They’re converting their Spectator Lounge into a small viewing space where people will watch movies on living room chairs and couches.

The $20,000 project will start by taking a 12-foot by 8-foot space on the wall and painting it with specialized movie paint. This will give the movies projected onto the wall the best quality for viewers.

Then, a wide array of funky and eclectic chairs and couches will go in front of the wall. Forty people can be seated in the space.

Last but not least, there’ll be table service.

“In here it’s going to be what I keep calling relaxed, but respectful,” said Executive Director Jonah Crismore. “We still want people to not talk, text, or anything like that during the film but because everyone’s in these seats to create common ground, and everything like that, we really want it to feel like they’re experiencing this film together, that it’s this community experience.”

Crismore says if all their funding lines up, the new Spectator Lounge Screen will be ready in January.