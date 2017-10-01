Bishop Dwenger to bring Broadway production to life for three special nights

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The play serves as a prequel to the story of Peter Pan. Bishop Dwenger High School is bringing this Broadway production to life for three special nights this month.

Drama Director, Kia Miller, and students Audrey Schiffli and Kristian Buencosejo joined First News Sunday for a behind the scenes look.

The play is based on the 2004 novel Peter and the Starcatcher by Dave Barry and Ridley Pearson, adapted for the stage by Rick Elice. It provides a backstory for the characters of Peter Pan, Mrs Darling, Tinker Bell and Hook, and serves as a prequel to J. M. Barrie’s Peter and Wendy.

You can catch Bishop Dwenger’s showing October 12 and 14, at 7 p.m. and October 15 at 2 p.m.

Specialty items will be available for sale at the Concession Stand 1 hour before each show and during intermission Those include Schroder’s famous black-stache brownies Tubby Ted’s island favorite roasted pork with pineapple and barbecue sauce. Plus Pixie pretzels and Wish Upon a Star-Stuff Sugar cookies.

Reserved Seats are $10 (Guaranteed First 5 Rows.) General Admission is $8, Students: $6, General Admission for Groups of 10 or more: $5, General Admission for Children Under Age 3: FREE.

For tickets call 260-496-4705.