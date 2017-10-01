3 boys killed, 1 injured when car jumps Las Vegas sidewalk

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Three boys were killed and a fourth injured after they were run over on an east Las Vegas sidewalk by a driver who may have been trying to pass another vehicle at a high rate of speed, police said.

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police didn’t immediately release the names Sunday of the three Las Vegas boys — ages 12, 13 and 14 — who all died at the scene of the crash at 9 p.m. Saturday.

A 13-year-old boy was injured and taken to a hospital. Police said he’s expected to survive.

The alleged driver of the car involved — Joseph Eskandarian, 28, of Las Vegas — was arrested early Sunday, about six hours after the crash near the intersection of Desert Inn and Theme roads, east of Nellis Boulevard, police said.

Eskandarian was booked into the Clark County Detention Center on undisclosed charges, according to police, who didn’t know if he had a lawyer yet.

Police previously said the suspect driver would be facing numerous felony charges. It remained unclear if he was driving under the influence at the time of the fatal incident.

Evidence at the scene and witness statements indicate Eskandarian lost control of the unregistered car and it travelled down a sidewalk, striking a light pole before hitting the four boys, police said.

The vehicle struck another light pole and a tree before stopping. Witnesses told police they saw the suspect flee from the scene, jump a wall and shed clothing as he was running.