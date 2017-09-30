SILVER ALERT issued for Evansville man

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WANE) – The Evansville Police Department is investigating the disappearance of an Evansville man.

Alvin Scheller, 65, is a white male with brown hair and blue eyes. He is 5′ 6″ and weighs 150 pounds.

According to police, he was last seen wearing a plaid long sleeve button-up shirt, blue jeans, and gray shoes.

Scheller was last seen Friday at 5:45 p.m. in Evansville.

Police said he’s likely driving a 2014 Beige Toyota Camry with an Indiana In God We Trust license plate. The number on the plate is UQX435.

He is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

If you have any information about Alvin Scheller or where he may be, contact the Evansille Police Department at (812) 436-7954 or call 911.