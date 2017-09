NOBLE COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – The Noble County Sheriff’s Department said a woman died after being thrown from a two-wheeled cart.

A department statement said the incident happened around 11:30 a.m. Saturday.

The department did not say where the incident took place.

Investigators said Cynthia S. Miller, 58, Green Center, was in the cart which was being pulled by a runaway horse. Police have not said what caused the horse to run.

Miller was pronounced dead at the scene of the incident.