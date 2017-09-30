Ridenour, Rager win marathon & other results at Fort4Fitness

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Cue the Chariots of Fire music.

Michael Ridenour wins the men’s marathon with a time of 2:55:54 at the 10th Fort4Fitness event. Nadine Rager wins the women’s marathon with a time of 3:34:59.

John Wamhoff won the men’s 10K race (33:53) while Liesl Muehlhauser won the women’s 10K race (39:26). Amanda Barnes came in first in women’s half-marathon with a time of 1:16:46 and Matthew Helm won the men’s half-marathon (1:10:33).

Neal Niezer was first in the wheelchair marathon with a time of 3:40:38. Alex Haag won the men’s wheelchair 10K and MacKenzie Haag was first on the women’s side.

View the full result here.