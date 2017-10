INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WANE) – St. Francis had yet to trail this season. And they were down two scores in the first quarter.

Behind quarterback Nick Ferrer, No. 1 St. Francis scored 14 unanswered points in the second half to beat rival and No. 8 Marian, 31-24.

Cougars Justin Green stretched out for the endzone in the fourth quarter for the game-winning score.