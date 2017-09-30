Indiana man wanted by police is dead after shootout

COLUMBUS, Ind. (AP) – A man wanted by police after fleeing from a traffic stop has died in southern Indiana.

State police say Quentin Starke of Bartholomew County exchanged gunfire with a trooper in a wooded area. It wasn’t immediately known if the trooper’s shots killed the 44-year-old or if he died with his own gun around 12:30 p.m. Saturday.

State police say an autopsy and a ballistics exam will provide answers.

The incident began eight hours earlier when Starke fled from a Columbus officer during a traffic stop. The driver took off but then abandoned his car near a water treatment facility and fired shots.

Columbus police Sgt. Josh McCrary was injured by a gunshot or some type of debris. He was treated at a hospital and released.