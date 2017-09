HUNTINGTON, Ind. (WANE) – The Huntington North boys ruled on their home turf.

Vikings runner Brock Spahr earned the victory with a time of 16:13.2 as the boys took the team title at the NE8 cross country championship meet. The East Noble girls won their side of the event thanks to having a trio of runners inside the top 8 positions.

FULL NE8 XC Championship – Boys Results

FULL NE8 XC Championship – Girls Results