Fort4Fitness gets underway with 8K participants

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) The 10th annual Fort4Fitness fall event got underway before dawn Saturday.

All told, 8,172 participants registered for Fort4Fitness events, including 6,725 who planned to compete in the Marathon, 10K, Half Marathon or 4-Mile races on Saturday.

The 2017 Fort4Fitness event featured participants from 29 states, with 63 percent from Fort Wayne. More than 60 percent of participants said the 2017 event was their first Fort4Fitness race and 21 percent indicated it was the first road race, period.

Saturday’s events began with the Marathon at 7 a.m. and the 10K at 7:30 a.m. The Half Marathon began at 8:30 a.m., ahead of the 4-Mile Run/Walk at 10:30 a.m.

