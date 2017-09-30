Concordia sweeps SAC Cross Country Championship meet

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Concordia Lutheran didn’t win the individual races – they didn’t need to.

The Cadets boys and girls cross country teams sweep the SAC Championship meet Saturday morning. The Conordia girls had six runners finish inside the top 12. Reece Gibson led the boys with a runner-up finish and two other Cadets ended the race in the top ten.

For the boys, Snider was second as a team while host Northrop was in third.

In the girls portion, Bishop Dwenger finished second and Bishop Luers was third.

FULL SAC Championship Meet – Boys Results

FULL SAC Championship Meet – Girls Results